Posted: Nov 19, 2019 11:56 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2019 2:35 PM

Garrett Giles

A boost in the City of Dewey’s sales tax collections was seen this month.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said September was not kind to them. He added that they received $63,657 in sales tax this month.

Compared to the same month last year, they were just under 5-percent lower in collections. However, Novermber's sales tax collection did help with their "year-to-date" numbers. Looking at that number, they are only down 1.25-percent.

City Manager Trease said he hopes December’s sales tax collections will show the new increase and is eagerly anticipating the direction that increase will take them.

Aside from the sales tax collection, the tobacco tax collected came in at $488, which was a couple hundred dollars lower than normal. Use Tax collections ran steady as usual at $9,322.