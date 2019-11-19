Posted: Nov 19, 2019 12:37 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2019 12:41 PM

Garrett Giles

A live music series could come to Bartlesville for 10 to 12 weeks and it would come at no cost!

The Bartlesville Community Center’s Managing Director Val Callaghan said if they can get enough votes from the public, the “Levitt Amp Grant Bartlesville” series will take place from May to August 2020. She said they hope Bartlesville qualifies as one of the Top 25 finalists competing for a 2020 Levitt AMP Bartlesville Grant Award, because the proposed venue site is the Tower Center at Unity Square and it would be exciting to set a precedent for the inaugural year of the green space with a concert.

The Levitt AMP Grant Awards (sponsored by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation - a nationally acclaimed group dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of America through free live music) is a $25,000 matching grant opportunity created by the Levitt Foundation to serve small to mid-sized towns and cities with populations up to 400,000.

You can help them in this cause by voting often. You are encouraged to share this opportunity with your friends so they can vote, too.

A successful campaign for Bartlesville requires community participation. This means getting as many online votes as possible to bring the concert series to town. This voting process will be shared on the BCC's Facebook and other social media platform to serve as a constant reminder to vote.

Supporters are asked to visit levittamp.org to vote. Online public voting ends at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20th.

The Levitt Foundation will review the Top 25 finalists’ proposals and select the 2020 Levitt AMP winners—which will be announced on Friday, December 20th.