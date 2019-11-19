Posted: Nov 19, 2019 2:48 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2019 4:08 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners voted to take a bridge off the county listing. Bridge No. 65 on County Road 419 has not been in use since 2000. However, the county has been charged every year for that bridge to be inspected even though it is not even accessible. County bridge coordinator Bruce Martin spoke on the situation.

The bridge is estimated to be 100 years old. Taking the bridge of the county’s inventory will not affect funding. Instead, a bigger portion of funding can now go to working bridges. Also, the possibility of adding the bridge back to the listing is possible if they decide to repair it in the future.