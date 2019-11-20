Posted: Nov 20, 2019 9:55 AMUpdated: Nov 20, 2019 11:04 AM

Garrett Giles

32 years of giving.

The annual Bartlesville Motorcycle Toy Run will be held in the parking lot located at 3005 S.E. Frank Phillips Boulevard on Saturday, Dec. 7th. All street legal motorcycles and riders are welcome. Riders are to bring new and unwrapped toys for all ages.

The parade will leave at 2:00 p.m. from the parking lot and will head west towards the Salvation Army located along Bucy Avenue. Even if you do not ride, you can bring a new toy to put in the Toy Run truck.

For more information or to order a Toy Run t-shirt, call or tex Amber at 918.397.0135. T-shirts $15 in cash or check. Proceeds from shirt sales will go to purchase of more toys.