Posted: Nov 20, 2019 1:49 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2019 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

Terry Loftis of J&L Associates LLC was at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting to let the commissioners know how much, if any, asbestos was found in the Bighill Furniture Store and the Johnson Building. Loftis let the commissioners know there was asbestos found in the Johnson Building, but not enough to prevent it from being torn down. He added that there was no asbestos or other hazardous material found in the Bighill Furniture Store in Fairfax. Loftis did give one exception to the Johnson Building.

The commissioners had the option to choose a firm that would tear down and dispose of the furniture store at Monday's meeting. After hearing from some citizens at the meeting, they figured it would be best to wait because filmmakers for “Killers of the Flower Moon” are showing interest in the furniture store.

Filmmakers have not yet decided where they are going to shoot the feature film.