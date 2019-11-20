Posted: Nov 20, 2019 2:17 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2019 3:16 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man saw his bond increased to $10,000 on an attempted burglary charge. Deece Carter remains in custody in the Washington County Jail. The district’s attorney office filed a motion to increase Carter’s bond after getting more details on the case Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, Carter attempted to force the door open at a residence on Armstrong Avenue in Bartlesville. Carter had shotgun in his hand and it is believed he was trying to cause harm to a female victim inside the residence. The victim asked that a no contact provision be added to the bond.

Carter was also found with methamphetamine on his person when being booked in to the jail. This prompted another charge be added. Carter is due back in court on December 11.