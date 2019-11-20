Posted: Nov 20, 2019 2:25 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2019 2:25 PM

Max Gross

A 21-year-old Bartlesville man was seen at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing four misdemeanor charges. Kevin Rodriguez was charged with third degree burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of drugs and obstructing an officer for an incident that occurred Wednesday morning.

Court documents allege that Rodriguez stole several items from a pickup truck on Brookline Drive in Bartlesville. Items stolen include several watches, a pair of luxury sunglasses and a set of handcuffs. Marijuana was also found in Rodriguez’s possession.

Another charge was tacked as Rodriguez would not remove his hands from his pockets to be detained. He also allegedly wouldn’t let officers put him in the back of the patrol car. Bond was set at $2,500.