Posted: Nov 20, 2019 2:32 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2019 2:34 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville will launch its new “Job Line” on Friday.

Human Resources Director Laura Sanders said this will be a free publication aimed at helping those interested stay informed about the latest job openings with the city through Facebook, email, or other forms of social media. In the post, they used to use traditional forms of media only to post their open positions like their website.

Sanders said the City of Bartlesville is hoping to get a bigger hiring pool. She said they will post every job they have available through this service.

All you need to do when the sign up becomes available on Friday is visit the city's website – cityofbartlesville.org. On the home page, click on the “Job Listing” tab. From there, you will just need to click on the “Job Line” link to subscribe.