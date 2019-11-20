Posted: Nov 20, 2019 4:14 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2019 4:14 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority met for a regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday afternoon at City Hall.

In his Executive Director's report, Chris Wilson told the board that what was once known as Hotel Phillips has been submitted to be eligible to be put on the National Register of Historic Preservation. Wilson is quick to say they are in the review process right now. Wilson says the once known Hotel Phillips is turning into one and two bedroom apartment complexes.

Wilson said the sign for Weeze's Cafe has been ordered and that they have already painted the awning. They plan to begin redoing their windows in the near future and start the interior work after that. Wilson added that other downtown businesses that haven't yet opened are coming along nicely and should open as scheduled.

The board will continue to meet the fourth Wednesday of every month except for the months of November and December when they will meet the third Thursday of the month. Meeting times will continue to be at 3:30 in the afternoon. The board also accepted the September 2019 financial report.