Posted: Nov 21, 2019 10:52 AMUpdated: Nov 21, 2019 10:52 AM

Garrett Giles

The Nowata Police Department is asking for your assistance in identifying two individuals believed to have stolen $300 in merchandise.

Chief Mike McElhaney said on Thursday that two men are said to have stolen a cutting torch set with the gauges and a battery tester from the Nowata NAPA Auto Parts store along Cherokee Avenue on Monday morning. He said video surveillance showed the men working in concert – one man distracted the cashier while the other waltzed out of the store with the goods.

Both men were also caught on camera driving away in a white, four-door pickup truck with two wheel drive. If you are able to identify the men or you stumble across them, you are asked to call 918.273.3531.