Posted: Nov 21, 2019 12:33 PMUpdated: Nov 21, 2019 1:21 PM

Garrett Giles

The Salvation Army in Bartlesville will host an early Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, Nov. 27th.

Captain Ian Carr said volunteers will prep the veggies in the morning and Dink's Real Pit Barbecue will smoke the turkeys to prepare for Wednesday's feast. All you have to do is come out from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the day of the event.

Plenty of people come out and help to make this meal possible every year. Set up should take place around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Volunteer opportunities are still available. If you would like to volunteer, call 918.336.6454.

Captain Carr invites you to come on out and enjoy the free meal. Afterwards, the Salvation Army will send meals to the Washington County Detention Center. Volunteers will be able to eat and talk with inmates. Meals will also go to Agape Mission in Bartlesville so they can feed those in need in our community.

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville is located at 101 N. Bucy Avenue.