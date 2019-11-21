Posted: Nov 21, 2019 12:39 PMUpdated: Nov 21, 2019 12:39 PM

A grant has allowed the City of Bartlesville to submit what was known as Hotel Phillips to be a part of the National Register of Historic Preservation. Executive Director for the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority, Chris Wilson, is quick to say they are only in the review process, but the opportunity is there.

For now, Hotel Phillips is being transformed into apartment complexes and Wilson says they are coming along nicely.

Hotel Phillips was built in the 1940s and construction on the building was complete in the early 1950s.