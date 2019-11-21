Posted: Nov 21, 2019 1:18 PMUpdated: Nov 21, 2019 1:34 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise has sent out a letter to their subscribers to tell them that their delivery services are changing.

The letter states: “Because of changing trends in employment and the difficulty in maintaining a stable carrier force on some of our routes, we have determined that the most effective way to provide consistent delivery service of your Examiner-Enterprise is the U.S. Postal Service.” The letter also says, “Changing times have dictated that we become more nimble and act appropriately to changes in how readers receive and consume their news. The U.S. Postal Service is a logical ‘next-step’ to insure timely, guaranteed delivery of the EE.”

The Examiner-Enterprise will be delivered directly to subscribed households starting on Tuesday, Dec. 10th. The newspaper has served portions of northeast Oklahoma for 124 years.

You can find the letter here: