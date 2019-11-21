Posted: Nov 21, 2019 1:27 PMUpdated: Nov 21, 2019 1:27 PM

Ty Loftis

There are many projects going on downtown Bartlesville and Executive Director for the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority, Chris Wilson, gave an update on said projects. He started by saying how well things are going at Weeze’s Café.

Wilson added that the new brewery coming to town, Cooper and Mill Brewing Company, is also coming along nicely.

Wilson added that the Rolling Pin on 2nd Bakery and Deli should be open by January.