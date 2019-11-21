Posted: Nov 21, 2019 3:43 PMUpdated: Nov 21, 2019 3:43 PM

Max Gross

Two active duty members of the air force were killed Thursday morning after two jets crashed near Vance Air Force Base in Enid. According to military officials two T-38 Talon twin-engine jets crashed during a training exercise.

Oklahoma senator Lankford offered this statement on the situation:

“Our servicemen and women give everything, even their lives, to protect our nation. I am deeply saddened by the deaths of two Airmen at Vance Air Force Base during a training session. I pray for God’s grace and healing as their families walk through this and to all those they serve with as they try to understand the difficult loss of their friend and coworker.”

The base is home to 1,200 active duty and reserve service members. A training accident occurred with an aircraft in August 2018 but no lives were lost. Names have not been released at this time. The Air Force will be investigating the situation.