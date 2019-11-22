Posted: Nov 22, 2019 8:29 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2019 8:38 AM

Wishing you and yours a Happy Thanksgiving. The Washington County Sheriff's Office will be handing out Thanksgiving food baskets soon.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said they are in the process of purchasing the food, gathering the food, and organizing the baskets to be sent out by deputies. He said they are pumped to give full family meals to needy families that probably wouldn't have a thing otherwise.

This is sponsored through the Washington County Sheriff's Reserve. Sheriff Owen thanked the Bartlesville Masonic Lodge, all those who attended the 5th Annual Cops and Rodders Showcase, and individual donors that helped to make this possible.

Hunger is an issue in our community and around the world. Sheriff Owen said the community that has supported their efforts to feed the less fortunate in Washington County sees that need. He said the Sheriff's Office also sees that – and with the community – they are able to curb that hunger to some capacity as the good Lord wants them to.

Together, approximately $8,800 was raised to give those in need a happy holiday season. Undersheriff Jon Copeland agreed with the sheriff that there are many people to thank for making their holiday programs a success. He said they also give toys to children that are in need when Christmas rolls around.

Being with the Washington County Sheriff's Office for two decades, Undersheriff Copeland said he has been fortunate to see the holiday programs grow. He said it is awesome to see the programs continue to grow each year.

There is no doubt that the staff at the WCSO wants to continue to see the programs expand well into the future. They still have plenty to give this year, however, as we march closer to the rich holiday traditions that grace our community at the end of each year.

And there is still time to give if you are willing! Whether it is a monetary donation or a physical donation, you can call Lee Anne or Hailey at the WCSO. The number to call is 918.332.4000. Applicants have already been chosen for Thanksgiving food baskets, but Christmas applications will be accepted until Monday, Nov. 25th at 5 p.m.

The same applies if you would like to nominate a family in need. Lee Anne or Hailey will walk you through the form they have developed over the years. They use the form to establish the recipients in this year's programs.

Thanksgiving food baskets will be delivered by deputies on Monday, Nov. 25th from noon to 5:00 p.m.