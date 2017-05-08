Posted: Nov 22, 2019 10:07 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2019 10:07 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska.

Bill Heald of FEMA will give an update on how things are going across the county. The commissioners will also consider signing interlocal agreements with FEMA.

The commissioners will consider awarding a bid to remove and dispose of the Bighill Furniture Store in Fairfax. They will also consider approving a tourism funding request.

The commissioners will consider approving the installation of a video security system at the elevator entrance to the district attorney’s office. They will also talk about flooding and permitting in the city of Pawhuska.

The meeting starts at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.