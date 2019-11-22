Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel visited our studios Friday morning and reminded us that his office works hard to return unclaimed property to its rightful Oklahoma owner.

McDaniel says, "Whether it’s in the form of investments, tax refunds, stocks or just plain old cash, finding unclaimed property is fast and always free."

“All you have to do is contact the Treasurer’s office or search your name and city to start your claim today at oktreasure.com,” says McDaniel.

Property is considered unclaimed when there is a lack of activity generated by the rightful owner of the property. McDaniel says whether it’s in the form of investments, tax refunds, stocks or just plain old cash, finding unclaimed property is fast and always free.

See The Entire FACEBOOKLIVE Webisode Here