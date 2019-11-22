Posted: Nov 22, 2019 12:17 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2019 12:19 PM

The City of Bartlesville has officially launched its new “Job Line” resource to the public.

Human Resources Director Laura Sanders said this is a free publication aimed at helping those interested stay informed about the latest job openings with the city. Sanders said the City of Bartlesville will post every job they have available through this service.

The City of Bartlesville is hoping to attract more applicants. The program is aimed at creating a bigger pool of candidates to pull from. Sanders said the city believes this new method they are using will be more effective in bringing people in.

All you need to do now to receive updates on job openings through social media or email is to sign up. Simply visit the city's website – cityofbartlesville.org and follow the steps.