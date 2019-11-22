Posted: Nov 22, 2019 12:37 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2019 12:46 PM

Garrett Giles

242 eighth grade students and a handful of teachers at Bartlesville's Madison Middle School enjoyed a Thanksgiving treat on Friday.

History teacher Marsh Boomer said his eighth grade classes and Mike Lawson's eighth grade classes enjoyed a dozen turkeys donated by Wes Wilson, the manager of Walmart in Bartlesville. Dorthy Cook, the owner of Sugarica also donated sweets for the kids to enjoy.

Governor William Bradford will be portrayed by Gary Kilpatrick. He talked about the pilgrims and the Mayflower Compact. Kilpatrick also explained the hardships the pilgrims faced, the blessings they had in America, what they wore and much more.

This took place the day before the students went home for Thanksgiving Break. Bartlesville Public Schools will be out for an entire week.

Lawson said they hope the 242 eighth graders that will walk away from the Thanksgiving presentation on Friday know more about community and relationships. He said it is these ingredients that make history so vital, and it is the reason why he loves connecting this history to what is real and new for the students every year.

This event started about 10 years ago when Boomer was teaching Social Studies at Wesleyan Christian School in Bartlesville. Both he and Kilpatrick attend First Wesleyan Church, and they got to know each other. When they found a similar interest in history, Boomer would have Kilpatrick attend his classes and speak.

They started teaching Wesleyan students about the Gettysburg Address. Then they talked about doing something on the Mayflower Compact, which was a bit unnerving for Kilpatrick at first. Normally he studies different areas of history, but he started studying the pilgrims, Governor William Bradford, their way of life in the New World, and the first Thanksgiving.

Boomer said the event has grown over the years. He said it has become a "Madison family gathering."

It is easy to see that Boomer and Lawson want the best for their history classes. They say they know history can be dull, but they want to engage their students in the life that was had in our nations' past. In doing so, they put on live reenactments for their students to participate in.

Students will sometimes tell Boomer and Lawson that this is the first time that they have ever had a Thanksgiving meal before. Boomer said that is rare, but it does happen. Even with the students that have great Thanksgiving traditions at home, Boomer said the kids will be asking about the meal in August when school starts again.

Thanks was sent out to Madison's Principal Joey Edison and Assistant Principal Morgan Axsom. Boomer said he is proud to work for individuals that are 110-percent behind them. Others that support this cause were also thanked by Boomer and Lawson.

Pictured below is Kilpatrick as Gov. Bradford teaching the students about American pilgrimage. Also pictured is Boomer who is helping prepare the turkey while Lawson prepares the serving table.