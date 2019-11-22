Posted: Nov 22, 2019 3:38 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2019 3:38 PM

Tom Davis/ Anadisgoi

Cherokee Nation injected nearly $2.2 billion into the Oklahoma economy last year. New research shows the tribe and its businesses continue to expand their economic footprint through employment, labor income, production of goods and services, and more.

An economic impact report by Dr. Russell Evans, principal at the Economic Impact Group and associate professor of economics at Oklahoma City University, shows the Cherokee Nation remains one of the state’s biggest economic drivers. Tribal officials announced the tribe’s impact today during a forum luncheon with several state, county and local officials in attendance.

“A vibrant and strong Cherokee Nation is essential for northeast Oklahoma’s long-term success. As our businesses grow more prosperous and create more jobs, our role in the state’s economy expands as well,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “Our profits and the dollars we generate go directly to our people. We’re now helping more Cherokees improve their lives, as well as the lives of their children and their grandchildren.”

The research study shows the tribe’s activities directly and indirectly support more than 19,000 jobs and generate $837 million in regional income. Focused solely on Cherokee Nation’s economic activity within the tribe’s 14 counties, the report doesn’t include the nearly 1,977 contract workers, who work throughout the U.S. and even globally.

One of the largest employers in northeast Oklahoma, Prinicpal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. tells KWON the Cherokee Nation provides an array of government services, spurs economic development and provides financial support throughout the region. The tribe’s annual operations support local production of goods and service and create new demand for construction services, manufactured products, professional and business services, health services and more.