Posted: Nov 23, 2019 3:34 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2019 3:37 PM

Evan Fahrbach

Kary Cox, the Director of Washington County Emergency Management, will present a FEMA State and Local Agreement in the next Washington County Commissioners meeting.

Once the agreement is discussed and possibly voted on, the Commissioners will consider an eight-year transportation plan from Guy Engineering. Later, a lease agreement between the Bartlesville First Baptist Church and the Commissioners will be weighed.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Downtown Bartlesville. They will meet on Monday, Nov. 25th at 9:30 a.m.