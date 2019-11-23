News
Posted: Nov 23, 2019 3:34 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2019 3:36 PM
Board of Education Filings Upcoming
Candidates for the Board of Education in five Washington County School Districts will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2nd. Filing will end at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4th.
The Board of Education positions at stake will be filled at the Board of Education Primary Election scheduled on February 11th, 2020. Offices for which Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the County Election Board Office include the following:
Bartlesville Public Schools I-30
- Office Number 5 For a four year term
- Office Number 6 For a four year term
- Office Number 3 For a three year unexpired term
Caney Valley Public Schools I-18
- Office Number 5 For a five year term
- Office Number 2 For a two year unexpired term
Copan Public Schools I-4
- Office Number 5 For a five year term
Dewey Public Schools I-7
- Office Number 5 For a five year term
Tri-County Technology Center
- Office Number 2 For a five year term
Filing packets can be found on the State Election Board website, www.elections.ok.gov and the Washington County Election Board Office. For more information, contact the Washington County Election Board at 918.337.2850.
