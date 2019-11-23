Posted: Nov 23, 2019 3:34 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2019 3:36 PM

Evan Fahrbach

Candidates for the Board of Education in five Washington County School Districts will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2nd. Filing will end at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4th.

The Board of Education positions at stake will be filled at the Board of Education Primary Election scheduled on February 11th, 2020. Offices for which Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the County Election Board Office include the following:

Bartlesville Public Schools I-30

Office Number 5 For a four year term

Office Number 6 For a four year term

Office Number 3 For a three year unexpired term

Caney Valley Public Schools I-18

Office Number 5 For a five year term

Office Number 2 For a two year unexpired term

Copan Public Schools I-4

Office Number 5 For a five year term

Dewey Public Schools I-7

Office Number 5 For a five year term

Tri-County Technology Center

Office Number 2 For a five year term

Filing packets can be found on the State Election Board website, www.elections.ok.gov and the Washington County Election Board Office. For more information, contact the Washington County Election Board at 918.337.2850.