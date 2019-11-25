Posted: Nov 25, 2019 9:48 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2019 10:28 AM

A family in the Wann Fire District is in need after a house fire took everything from them.

The Wann Fire Department said the fire occurred in the Noxie-Wann Area. They say the fire is still under investigation and could not disclose any more information.

The family that is in need is looking for shoes, clothes, pants and toddler clothes. Clothes sizes include:

Men - size 13 shoes, 2X shirts, 40/36 pants

Women - size 8 shoe, large shirts, possibly 12 to 14 size pants

Women - size 11 shoe, 3X shirts, size 20 pants

Boys - 10/12 boys, size 7 youth shoe

Boys - size 8 boys clothes, 3 in youth shoes

Toddler girl - 4-5-feet, size 10 in toddler shoes

They are also in need of blankets, household items, toiletries and a window mount air conditioner and heater. If you would like to donate items, you can call the Wann Fire Department at 918.531.2350. You can also message the WFD on Facebook.