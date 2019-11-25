Posted: Nov 25, 2019 9:52 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2019 9:52 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners will send a letter to Governor Kevin Stitt on behalf of the Cherokee Nation. The letter was presented by Gene Perry at this morning’s commissioners meeting. Perry explains the context of letter.

The commissioners went on to say that several great things in the county have been made possible through the Cherokee’s. Chairman Doug Sonenberg was very complimentary of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council.

Also in the meeting, District One commissioner Burke LaRue let out a bid for rip rap repair on bridge No. 76 over Purgatory Creek. This is the third time bids have been let for this project. Each of the previous two times the bid packets returned have not been sufficient.

The board also accepted donations of toiletries, ammunition and a flat screen television for use in the sheriff’s office and jail.