Posted: Nov 25, 2019 10:20 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2019 10:22 AM

Garrett Giles

A resolution regarding the allocation of sales tax was discussed by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning.

District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle said this regards the renewal of the quarter-cent sales tax that was approved in July by those living in the county. He said this is a resolution they will do annually in June to allocate the approved quarter-cent sales tax for the following fiscal year.

This will also take in the quarter-cent sales tax that was approved in 2009. Commissioner Antle said it will make this process easier for all involved because it will fall under one account.

These quarter-cent sales tax gets filtered throughout Washington County to make improvements to facilities like the Detention Center in Bartlesville and the Fairgrounds in Dewey. It allows the County to continue services they provide as well.

The resolution was approved.