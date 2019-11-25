Posted: Nov 25, 2019 1:50 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2019 1:57 PM

Garrett Giles

15 food baskets were delivered by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Scott Owen said if there is money left over, they will deliver a few more baskets. He said they were able to serve those in need throughout the county.

Anytime they are able to spread God's will, they are going to do it. Sheriff Owen said they were blessed by their fundraising efforts, and as a result, they were going to turn right around and bless the community in any way they can.

Thanks was extended to the Bartlesville Masonic Lodge, participants in the 5th Annual Cops & Rodders Showcase, and private donors for making this possible. Sheriff Owen also thanked Phillips 66 for helping the Sheriff's Office add another $1,000 to their holiday programs by matching the funds raised by the Mason's.

Captain Bill Hewitt and Reserve Deputy Jordan Inman took time out of their day to deliver the food baskets in order to make a difference in people's lives this Thanksgiving. They were also praised by Sheriff Owen for their dedication to make someone's holiday a little bit brighter. The duo traveled anywhere from Bartlesville, Ramona, Ochelata or Dewey to impact a family with a Thanksgiving Food Basket.

For 34 years, Sheriff Owen has been in law enforcement. During that time, he said he has always noticed the predecessors and administrators he has worked for being primarily focused on lending a helping hand. Sheriff Owen said the Washington County Sheriff's Office wants to see families experiencing happy times, and that this is one way of spreading that cheer. He said he especially wants this for those families that are in need in Washington County.

Looking ahead, the WCSO will start buying Christmas gifts for children in need next week. Their Christmas program will take place in December. We will have more on that story at a later date.

Pictured at the top right, Administrative Assistant Lee Ann Meade talks with Capt. Hewitt and Reserve Deputy Inman. Below, Deputy Inman gets food baskets out of his vehicle, delivers a food basket to a home, and talks with Meade about other drop-off sites.