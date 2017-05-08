Posted: Nov 25, 2019 1:52 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2019 1:52 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska Monday morning and got a lot of things ironed out.

Bill Heald from FEMA was at the meeting and let the commissioners know that dollars are becoming available for those living in districts one and two. Heald says they are still waiting to see that money for those living in district three.

There was discussion regarding the appropriate action to take regarding the Bighill Furniture Store in Fairfax. There is a thought that filmmakers for “Killers of the Flower Moon” might assist in rebuilding the structure. If this doesn't happen soon though, the retaining wall holding the structure up could collapse. Firms have put in bids to demolish and dispose of the buildings. The commissioners opted to table the item until they could get more information.

The commissioners agreed to approve a $15,000 funding request from Osage County Tourism Executive Director Kelly Bland that will go toward digital advertising. Those dollars will better attract people to visittheosage.com when online.

There were also two utility permits signed at the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.