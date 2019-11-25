Posted: Nov 25, 2019 2:05 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2019 2:07 PM

Garrett Giles

You can eat a free Thanksgiving meal the day before the holiday courtesy of the Salvation Army.

Volunteers will be cutting up veggies on Wednesday morning and Dink’s Real Pit Barbecue will be smoking the turkeys to prepare for the feast. The special lunch will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27th. The meal will last until 2:00 p.m.

All you have to do is walk through the Salvation Army’s doors. They are located at 101. N. Bucy Avenue in Bartlesville. Food that is not eaten will be delivered to the Washington County Detention Center, and to Agape Mission.

For more information or to ask about volunteer opportunities, call 918.336.6454.