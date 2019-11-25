Posted: Nov 25, 2019 2:28 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2019 2:28 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after breaking into a residence early Saturday morning. Logan Stapleton appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing two felony charges including second degree burglary and possessing a weapon while committing a felony.

According to an affidavit, an officer reported to a home on the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard in reference to an alarm going off. The officer viewed a sliding glass door opened with the latch bent and broken.

Stapleton was found in the corner of the dining room crouching behind a piano. He was wearing camouflage and had a black shirt tied around his face in an attempt to conceal his identity. Stapleton had a backpack that contained two model trains and a pry bar.

Stapleton has multiple previous felonies according to the State of Oklahoma. Also, it is believed that Stapleton had been released from the Department of Corrections less than one month ago. Stapleton’s bond was set at $50,000.