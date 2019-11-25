Posted: Nov 25, 2019 3:50 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2019 3:50 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Tourism Board has some advertising dollars left over for this fiscal year and Executive Director Kelly Bland is looking for a smart way to spend that money. At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, she wished to spend $15,000 on strategic digital advertising.

Bland said there is a lot of great Osage County advertising in the print medium and on television, but she believes the new digital advertising should help the area greatly.

The commissioners approved Bland to use that $15,000 on advertising dollars.