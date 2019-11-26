News
Coffeyville
Posted: Nov 26, 2019 6:40 AMUpdated: Nov 26, 2019 6:40 AM
CRMC Names New CEO
John Leonard
A new Chief Executive Officer has been named at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center. The Board of Directors announced Monday afternoon that Brian Lawrence has been named the hospital’s new CEO.
Lawrence comes to CRMC from Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville where he has served as Director of Operations since 2009. Lawrence is no stranger to Coffeyville as he served as Director of Marketing and Physician Hospital Organization at CRMC in 2008 and 2009.
