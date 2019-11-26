Posted: Nov 26, 2019 9:37 AMUpdated: Nov 26, 2019 9:41 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville area native Jamie Starr is on the U.S. Marshals Most Wanted list this week.

According to our news partners at the News on 6, Starr was charged in Kansas with possession of more than 900 grams of meth with the intent to distribute. James Berry, her co-defendant, was arrested earlier this month in Tulsa.

Starr is believed to be in the Tulsa or Bartlesville area. If you have information on where she is, contact the U.S. Marshals at 1.877.WANTED.2. You can also report tips online by visiting usmarshals.gov/tips.

Both Starr and Berry were arrested in Oklahoma County in August for possessing 6-pounds of meth. For more on that story, click here.