Posted: Nov 26, 2019 10:22 AMUpdated: Nov 26, 2019 10:36 AM

Tom Davis

Thanksgiving and Black Friday are upon us and Cyber Monday is just ahead. But have you heard of Giving Tuesday?

Lisa Cary, President and CEO if Bartlesville Regional United Way reminds how this special day began.

"Giving Tuesday is an international day of charitable giving. It started in 2012 because in New Yourk City--the local "Y" there and the United Nations were really concerned about the commercialization of our holidays." Cary adds,"It's the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It's just a time for us to reflect and really give back to our communities that help us in so many ways."

Bartlesville Regional United Way has set up a few ways for you to donate on Giving Tuesday, December 3rd, but they are also interested in finding matching gift partners for that day, too. If you or your company is interested, simply give them a call at 918-336-1044.

Your donation to Bartlesville Regional United Way is easy to make: you may present your gift in person at their offices at 411 S.D. Silas Street in Bartlesville; you can donate online at https://www.bartlesvilleuw.org; or text BRUW to 41444.

VIDEO: Watch The Face Book Live Webisode of Lisa and Whitney on Community Connection