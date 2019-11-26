Posted: Nov 26, 2019 10:29 AMUpdated: Nov 26, 2019 10:31 AM

Garrett Giles

All area seniors will have a chance to have a discussion with scholarship and admission representatives soon.

The Bartlesville Community Foundation and the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation are teaming up to present a Scholarship Panel on Monday, Dec. 2nd. The group will take questions and provide tips on how to apply for college scholarships from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. that day in the Freshman Center Meeting Room at Bartlesville High School. BHS is located at 1700 Hillcrest Drive.

Those who choose to attend the event are asked to enter from the Freshman Center side of the building, which is the east side of the school. You will be by Custer Stadium’s entrance.