Posted: Nov 26, 2019 10:51 AMUpdated: Nov 26, 2019 10:51 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Area History Museum will show the film titled “Turnabout” during their next Movie Monday event.

The feature will be shown from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2nd at the museum located on the fifth floor of Bartlesville City Hall, which can be found at 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

VCI Entertainment of Tulsa said the 1940 film is based on the novel by Thorne Smith and portrays a bickering husband and wife who are given the opportunity to switch personalities for a day by an ancient oracle. The group said the ensuing complications make for a hilarious comedy fantasy to observe.

Produced by Hal Roach, Tim (played by John Hubbard) and Sally Willows (played by Carole Landis) are unhappily married. Tim spends his days working at an advertising agency while Sally lounges around the house. One day a distant relative sends the couple a statue of an Asian deity. When Sally and Tim argue about which of them has the better life, the statue comes alive in the form of Mr. Ram (played by George Renavent). Hearing their argument, he casts a spell. The next morning Tim wakes up inside Sally's body, and Sally wakes up inside Tim's body.