Posted: Nov 26, 2019 11:41 AMUpdated: Nov 26, 2019 11:41 AM

Ty Loftis

A Tulsa man has been convicted of methamphetamine distribution and firearms violations in U.S. District Court, this according to United States Attorney Trent Shores. Veng Xiong has been sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies set up a drug deal with an individual who agreed to sell 33 pounds of methamphetamine for $500,000. On April 9th 2018, the parties met at a location in rural Osage County to exchange the methamphetamine for cash. Xiong, along with three other co-conspirators, arrived in two separate vehicles.

At that time, the Osage Joint Tactical Response Team conducted a takedown and arrested the four suspects, including Xiong. Deputies found multiple firearms and more than five pounds of methamphetamine.

Xiong was also convicted on two previous counts of trafficking in illegal drugs as well as convictions of possessing a firearm while in commission of a felony and for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Osage Nation Tribal Police, Pawhuska Police Department, FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked this case.