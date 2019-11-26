Posted: Nov 26, 2019 11:53 AMUpdated: Nov 26, 2019 11:58 AM

A special Washington County Correctional Facilities Authority meeting was held on the second floor of the County Administration Building in Bartlesville this week.

In that meeting, the Authority heard a management representation letter presented by Jim Nichols with Stotts, Archambo, Muggenborg & Barclay. He said the Authority is getting closer to paying off the Washington County Detention Center. At the end of the fiscal year on June 30th, 2020, there will be no financial reporting needed.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said the Authority – operated by the Washington County Sheriff's Office – could dissolve after the final report, or it can remain intact. He said the Authority was created primarily to pay off the Detention Center located in Bartlesville.

Either way, the Authority has one more payment to be made for the Detention Center, and they have until June to decide the fate of the Authority.