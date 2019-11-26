Posted: Nov 26, 2019 12:18 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2019 12:21 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners revisited a lease agreement between them and the Bartlesville First Baptist Church this week.

District 2 Commissioner Mike Bouvier said they were looking to extend the agreement that they approved in September to Monday, Dec. 30th. He said that the agreement permits Washington County officials to have 20 parking spaces at the church for $500.

The extension on the lease purchase agreement was approved by the Washington County Commissioners. Meanwhile, a new parking lot for county officials is being constructed between the Administration Building and the Courthouse along Johnstone Ave. in Downtown Bartlesville.

If the parking lot is not completed by the end of December, the agreement may be extended again. District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap is an overseer of the project that being worked on by Stout Construction. He said they are waiting for better weather, and there may be some other projects that the group has to prioritize before returning to the parking lot project.

Pictured is Stout Construction working on the parking lot earlier this month.