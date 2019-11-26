Posted: Nov 26, 2019 12:31 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2019 12:39 PM

Garrett Giles

The Tower Green Design Committee will hold a special meeting the day before Thanksgiving.

In the meeting, the Committee will discuss and may take action to establish guidelines for a competition to design an interactive water feature or art instillation at the Tower Center at Unity Square in Bartlesville. Next, they will discuss and possibly take action on a substitution request for the steel edging to be replaced by a concrete band.

Later, the Committee will discuss and possibly take action on a new location for the 66 sign within the Tower Center at Unity Square project in Bartlesville. Then the Committee will take a recess to visit the construction site. They will discuss and possibly take action on the wall mock up at this time.

The Tower Green Design Committee will meet at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27th in the 1st Floor Conference Room of Bartlesville City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave.