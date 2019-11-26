Posted: Nov 26, 2019 2:30 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2019 2:30 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District Two Commissioner Kevin Pasley brought attention the fact that pipes underneath the Osage Prairie Trail are becoming rotted out. This lies in the flood plain and after the heavy rains last spring, Pasley says they will need to be replaced soon.

Pasley says he has consulted the district's on-call engineering firm to see what they would recommend, but he says if that area were to receive up to three inches of rain, major problems could ensue.