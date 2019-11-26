Posted: Nov 26, 2019 2:39 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2019 2:53 PM

Tom Davis

This episode breaks down the Senate’s rules and procedure related to impeachment.

The Office of Senator James Lankford (R-OK) today released the latest episode of The Breakdown with James Lankford. Lankford is joined by former Senate Parliamentarian, Alan Frumin, who served in the Office of the Parliamentarian of the United States Senate for 35 years, 18 of those as Chief Parliamentarian.

Frumin was in the Office of the Parliamentarian during the Clinton Impeachment Trial in 1999.

During this episode of The Breakdown, Lankford and Frumin discuss the constitutional guidelines for impeachment trials in the Senate, the history of impeachment trials and established Senate precedent, including federal judges and former presidents, as well as the rules and procedures that may play out in the Senate if the House of Representatives passes articles of impeachment.

