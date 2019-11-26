Posted: Nov 26, 2019 3:49 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2019 4:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Homes had to be evacuated in Woodward County in northwest Oklahoma on Tuesday afternoon due to wildfires.

In light of this, the Dewey Fire Department is warning residents in the area to be cognizant of fire hazards as high winds pick up. Chief Chad Schueler said dry grasses, high winds and low humidity put the area in a “Red Flag Warning.”

The biggest dangers will be in Osage County. By the times high winds hit Washington County, a cold front is projected to be pushing through.

Because of that, Chief Schueler said the fire danger will not be as bad as it is in northwest Oklahoma, but the potential for wildfires should not be take lightly. He said any activity that relates to fire should be avoided and that any burning should wait until the ground is wet again.

Gusts are projected to be up to 50 miles per hour. Rain is in the forecast for Thanksgiving Day. The chance for rain on Wednesday night is 60-percent. On Thanksgiving Day, there is a 100-percent chance of rain in the forecast in northeast Oklahoma, which will make conditions more suitable for burning.

Pictured is the result of a grass fire in Turley, Oklahoma earlier this month.

(Photo courtesy: Dewey Fire)