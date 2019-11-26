Posted: Nov 26, 2019 6:35 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2019 10:11 PM

Ty Loftis and Garrett Giles

According to Dewey Fire Chief Chad Schueler, a serious fire took place near County Road 4000 and County Road 1100 in Washington County.

This occurred between Dewey and Copan about three miles east of Highway 75. Downed power lines at the mentioned intersection are said to be the cause of the fire on Tuesday night.

Chief Schueler said just over 1,000 acres burned as a result of the flames. He said 15 structures were affected at that time, and people were evacuated from the area.

Almost all units from across the area were on hand. Chief Schueler said as many as 30 trucks were present trying to get a handle on the fire. Agencies that participated include Dewey Fire, Copan Fire, Wann Fire, the Washington County Fire Department, Washington County EOC, Oglesby Fire, Ramona Fire, Bartlesville Fire, Ochelata Fire, Caney (Kansas) Fire, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the American Red Cross.

At 8:45 p.m., the structures were still being protected. Chief Schueler said that they were stationing a truck at each structure to protect it from the fire. He stressed that it is important to practice fire safety.

The fire between Copan and Dewey was reported at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday. Responders were able to head home at approximately 10:51 p.m. on Tuesday.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts reported that a fire had been put out just south of Wynona. No structural damage has been reported at this time.

Multiple agencies across the state are fighting different fires. There is also a report of a fire in the Childers area.

Pictured below is more pictures from the scene. Also pictured is a list of responding agencies and the fire trucks that were used.

(Photo courtesy: Austin Davis and Dewey Fire)