Posted: Nov 27, 2019 9:32 AMUpdated: Nov 27, 2019 9:32 AM

Ty Loftis

Just over 22,000 deer have been harvested across the state of Oklahoma during the first three days of rifle season. Nearly 1,300 deer have been checked in online across Osage County, leading the way across the state.

During that same time, there have been 436 deer checked in across Nowata County and 325 deer checked across Washington County. Across the state, 18,679 bucks have been checked in and 6,440 does have been reported. Rifle season is open through Sunday, December 8th.