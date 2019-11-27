Posted: Nov 27, 2019 1:30 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2019 1:55 PM

Garrett Giles

The Salvation Army in Bartlesville hosted a free Thanksgiving Feast on Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Ian Carr said Bartlesville is a wonderful community of givers. He said while they were serving the community, it didn't feel like they were serving the community, because there were so many support groups and people behind the Salvation Army.

Specific needs were met on Wednesday, and Captain Carr said it would not have been possible without that support. He said he has been in many communities doing the same things with the Salvation Army, and he said Bartlesville far exceeds what he has seen anywhere else in terms of meeting people where they are.

Captain Carr thanked all the volunteers that stepped up to help with the Salvation Army's free Thanksgiving Feast. Many volunteers worked late on Tuesday night getting ready for the meal and they returned early on Wednesday morning to finish the job. Captain Carr also thanked Dink's Real Pit Barbecue for roasting the turkeys that were served.

And there were many mouths to feed! There was food for 250 people that came by the Salvation Army in Bartlesville located at 101 N. Bucy Avenue. Leftover food was taken to the Lighthouse Outreach Center across the street from them and Agape Mission on the same side of town.

250 Thanksgiving meals were also sent to inmates booked into the Washington County Detention Center in Bartlesville. Approximately 500 meals in total were provided by the Salvation Army in Bartlesville on Wednesday for the Thanksgiving holiday season.

Captain Carr said there was plenty of preparation and sweat that went into getting things ready. He said when they were finally able to sit down with those that they served, and saw the smiles on people's faces, he said all the work was worth it. He said it was simply amazing to do something so beautiful during a busy time of the year.