Posted: Nov 27, 2019 1:45 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2019 1:50 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Fire Department and an armful of other emergency personnel tackled a wildfire that was caused by downed power lines in Washington County on Tuesday night.

Dewey Fire Chief Chad Schueler said to their knowledge, no one was hurt in the blaze. He said one structure did receive minor damages, however, as fire melted the vinyl siding of a home near the intersection of County Road 1100 and County Road 4000 where the fire started.

According to Chief Schueler, the homeowner, his two children and his father-in-law were still in the home as the fire approached. He said the father-in-law stayed with the home to assist emergency personnel in any fashion he could. Meanwhile, the father took his children to safety. No one was hurt in the home and their structure only received the mentioned damages to the front of the home.

As many as 15 structures were threatened by Tuesday night's fire as gusts as high as 50 to 60 miles per hour fed the flame and pushed it rapidly to the east. Chief Schueler said emergency personnel did an excellent job in coming together to protect the homes that were in danger. Over 1,000 burned that night.

Almost all units from across the area were on hand. Chief Schueler said as many as 30 trucks were present trying to get a handle on the fire. Agencies that participated include Dewey Fire, Copan Fire, Wann Fire, the Washington County Fire Department, Washington County EOC, Oglesby Fire, Ramona Fire, Bartlesville Fire, Ochelata Fire, Caney (Kansas) Fire, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the American Red Cross.

All fire departments and agencies that had a hand in the fight were able to return to their stations by 11:00 p.m.

Pictured above is the aftermath of the flames Wednesday morning. Below is a picture of the flames from Tuesday night, courtesy of Dewey Fire.