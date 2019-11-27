Posted: Nov 27, 2019 3:01 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2019 3:11 PM

Garrett Giles

The Tower Green Design Committee met on Wednesday to discuss the establishment of guidelines for a competition.

That competition is for the design of an interactive water feature or an art installation at the Tower Center at Unity Square in Bartlesville. Scott Ambler of Ambler Architects said the aim is to make this a national competition. He said they definitely have plenty of interest in the competition already.

The Tower Green Design Committee would approve the guidelines for the competition with the condition that Bartlesville City Attorney Jess Kane review the guidelines first. Specific guidelines were not mentioned in the meeting.

The Tower Center at Unity Square's future art feature would be placed on the opposite side of the lawn where the stage will be installed. The winner will have their art placed within the green space and they will win $100,000.

Dedra Morgan with the Bartlesville Art Association is writing the rules and making sure it matches with regular rules for art contests. The State of Oklahoma is also going to help get the word out for the contest so it becomes a nationwide contest.

Tower Green Design Committee will meet again on Wednesday, Dec. 11th at noon in the 1st Floor Conference Room of Bartlesville City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue.