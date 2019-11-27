Posted: Nov 27, 2019 3:05 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2019 3:12 PM

Garrett Giles

A substitution request for the steel edging to be replaced at the Tower Center at Unity Square project in Bartlesville received some discussion on Wednesday.

Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen was at the Tower Green Design Committee and he explained that the request to make the replacement came during the course of constructing the project recently. The request was for a concrete band instead of the steel edging. He said this acts as a separation between the grass and the landscape that is to be placed within the Tower Center at Unity Square.

The substitution was requested by Scott Ambler of Ambler Architects that Jonesplan create an 8-inch wide band of concrete with rebar inside. Ambler also request that it run 16-inches deep.

This was requested because it would be easier to install and that it would last through the elements that will hit the Tower Center at Unity Square over time. The Tower Green Design Committee approved the substitution.

Pictured is the layout. The yellow lines are where the concrete bases will be constructed at no additional cost.