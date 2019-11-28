Posted: Nov 28, 2019 8:54 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2019 8:54 AM

Tom Davis

The 32nd annual Biker’s Toy Run steps off Saturday, December 7th, to provide toys to needy girls and boys through the Salvation Army.

Amber Reynolds says all street legal motorcycles and riders are welcome and participants are asked to bring new unwrapped toys for all ages.

As far as the staging for the event is concerned, Reynolds says participating bikers and riders will meet in the parking lot at 3005 S.E. Frank Phillips Blvd. The parade leaves at 2:00pm and proceeds along Frank Phillips Blvd west to the Salvation Army and a free hot meal will be served to the riders at end the of the parade.

If you don't ride a motorcycle but would like to help the kids, please bring new toys to put in the Toy Run truck and see the bikes.

Santa will be there on his sled, bring your kids and camera.

For more information or to order Toy Run T-shirts call or text, Amber at 918-397-0135. T-shirts will be sold at the event for $15 cash or card. Proceeds from shirt sales go to purchase more toys.